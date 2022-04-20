Cookies

Saints Row

We're checking out the Saints Row Customization Showcase on today's GR Live

Join us as we catch the show this evening and give live thoughts on what is unveiled.

HQ

Later today marks the latest look into Volition's Saints Row. We'll be getting another look at the game ahead of its August release date, all as part of an "Ultimate Customization Showcase" that will be giving a deeper look at the customisable opportunities that will be available in-game.

The showcase is set to start at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST, and with this being the case, we're going to be co-streaming the event and giving our live opinions and thoughts on what is being shown.

To this end, we'll be going live at the GR Live homepage at the later time of 19:45 BST / 20:45 CEST, where our very own Rebeca will do a short introductory show before watching the live showcase. Be sure to join us and let us know what you think about the customisation suite in place in Saints Row.

Saints Row

