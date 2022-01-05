We're checking out the political thriller This is the President on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's set of GR Live streams by taking a look at the recently released political thriller from SuperPAC, This is the President. Designed in a similar way to This is the Police, this game tasks players with stepping into the shoes of a newly elected world leader whose background is less than clean, all with the goal of using your newfound power to evade anyone looking to make you answer for past transgressions.

We'll be diving into this story-driven management game later today, at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, where Rebeca will be hosting for the typical two hours.

Be sure to drop by to help us in our efforts of escaping justice, and to get a basic gist of the sorts of satirical and outright crazy situations we'll be expected to handle, check out the release trailer for the game below.