We're checking out the PC port of Ghost of Tsushima on today's GR Live

With everyone looking forward to all the new things that are going to be shown off over the weekend, there aren't too many major releases for us to get our hands on right now. Luckily, that gives us the chance to head back to some recent launches we didn't get the chance to explore in a GR Live previously.

Today, we'll be travelling to Feudal Japan, specifically to the isle of Tsushima, a place that has only recently made its debut on PC. We'll be going over the first hour of Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, giving you a taste of the experience on PC.

As usual, the stream will start at around 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and you can join us for an hour of samurai combat on the GR Live Homepage.