We're checking out the Overwatch 2 PvP beta on today's GR Live

HQ

While we still don't know exactly when Overwatch 2 will be released, the PvP beta has officially started, meaning plenty of players around the world have already had the chance to check out the new 5v5 gameplay, the new Hero Sojourn, and the new maps and the Push gamemode. With a lump of fresh content to dive into, we're also going to be checking out these goodies in a few hours, by getting into the Overwatch 2 PvP beta for ourselves in a few hours.

That's right, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we'll be jumping into a couple of hours of the beta and bashing out a bunch of games in the multiplayer section of the anticipated shooter. Be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage to check the game out, and let us know what you think about it.

And until we do start, be sure to also read our impressions on the PvP beta right here, and check out the Beta Developer Update below.