We're checking out the new Fortnite season on today's GR Live

Recently, Epic Games launched the new season of its battle royale title, Fortnite, bringing all manner of new additions to the game, including grindable rails, new weapons, more perk cards, an Attack on Titan crossover, and more. With this new season now being here, we figured there is no better time than the present to dive back into the game in the hunt for Victory Royale Crowns.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and will be looking to play an hour of the new Fortnite season, all from the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch Rebeca in action.