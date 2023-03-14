Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Fortnite

We're checking out the new Fortnite season on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore the new additions in Epic Games battle royale.

HQ

Recently, Epic Games launched the new season of its battle royale title, Fortnite, bringing all manner of new additions to the game, including grindable rails, new weapons, more perk cards, an Attack on Titan crossover, and more. With this new season now being here, we figured there is no better time than the present to dive back into the game in the hunt for Victory Royale Crowns.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and will be looking to play an hour of the new Fortnite season, all from the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch Rebeca in action.

Fortnite

