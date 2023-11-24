We're checking out the M3-powered MacBook Pro on the latest episode of Quick Look

HQ

Apple has a bit of a tendency to introduce seemingly incremental upgrades to its devices when it launches new systems, but for the latest line of MacBook Pro laptops, this isn't exactly the case. Because Apple has included an M3 processor in the laptop for the first time, bringing a boost in performance when compared to older M-powered MacBooks.

To see whether the MacBook Pro with an M3 processor is a significant and important update, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the device and his time with it.