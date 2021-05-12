Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
We're checking out the latest free EGS title Pine on today's GR Live

Join us as we explore this adorable open-world action adventure game.

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at the latest Epic Games Store free title Pine later today. This adorable open-world action adventure is developed by Twirlbound and is set in a world where humans never made it to the top of the food chain. With predators causing trouble, Pine sees you have to make a new home for your tribe in a gorgeous simulated world.

As per usual, you can catch us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of Pine led by our very own Rebeca. To check out and get a tease as to what is in store later, be sure to check out the announcement trailer for the game below.

Pine

