We're checking out the latest free EGS title Pine on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at the latest Epic Games Store free title Pine later today. This adorable open-world action adventure is developed by Twirlbound and is set in a world where humans never made it to the top of the food chain. With predators causing trouble, Pine sees you have to make a new home for your tribe in a gorgeous simulated world.

As per usual, you can catch us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of Pine led by our very own Rebeca. To check out and get a tease as to what is in store later, be sure to check out the announcement trailer for the game below.