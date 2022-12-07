Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

We're checking out the latest Destiny 2 season on today's GR Live

Join us as we see what Season of the Seraph is bringing to the table.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday evening saw a brand new season of Destiny 2 debuting, a season which offers up an all-new batch of weekly story missions revolving around the ongoing battle between the Warmind Rasputin and the Hive Lord Xivu Arath, all alongside a batch of new seasonal activities and other goodies, including a crossover with Ubisoft.

With so much on offer, we're going to be jumping back into Destiny 2 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through the first hour of the new seasonal content, to see just what it is it has to offer.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can find the action at the GR Live homepage, and until we do go live, be sure to also catch the season's trailer below.

HQ
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Related texts

0
Destiny 2: The Witch QueenScore

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Bungie has welcomed a long-teased adversary to the game in a new expansion that does a lot of things right.



Loading next content