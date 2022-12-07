We're checking out the latest Destiny 2 season on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday evening saw a brand new season of Destiny 2 debuting, a season which offers up an all-new batch of weekly story missions revolving around the ongoing battle between the Warmind Rasputin and the Hive Lord Xivu Arath, all alongside a batch of new seasonal activities and other goodies, including a crossover with Ubisoft.

With so much on offer, we're going to be jumping back into Destiny 2 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through the first hour of the new seasonal content, to see just what it is it has to offer.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, you can find the action at the GR Live homepage, and until we do go live, be sure to also catch the season's trailer below.