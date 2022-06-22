We're checking out the ID@Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the first day of the [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo Event, an event that is serving up demos of 34 unique games. Available for anyone to simply download and test out, we've decided to highlight a few of these demos on today's GR Live, as we're going to be focusing our attention on this very annual event.

That's right. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own David will be looking into a few of these respective demos, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to catch the action and to see what David thinks about each demo he tests our over the one-hour long stream.

Until we do go live, take a look at the line-up of demos here, and let us know which ones you're excited about.