We're checking out the H.R. Giger-inspired Scorn on today's GR Live

HQ

Today marks the official launch date for Ebb Software's creepy, horrific, H.R. Giger-inspired puzzling adventure game, Scorn. Coming to both PC and Xbox Series consoles, the game is set in a disturbing and unusual world made of flesh and unsettling objects, and asks the player to explore and to discover the meaning of what the world is itself.

With Scorn officially launching very soon, at 11:00 BST / 12:00 CEST to be exact, you won't want to miss us diving into the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and will be braving the grim world.

Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, for an hour of gameplay, and also catch a trailer for the game below to get an idea of what will be on offer.