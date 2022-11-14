Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Halo Infinite

We're checking out the Halo Infinite - Winter Update on today's GR Live

Join us as we see how 343 Industries has expanded its shooter later today.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has been one hell of a beast. The update brought the Forge beta, co-op campaign, improvements to matchmaking and how experience is earned, all alongside a new shorter 30-tier battle pass, extra events, and a host of other goodies. Needless to say, after around a year of fairly disappointing updates and seasons, this one has a lot to look out for, which is why we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be hosting and jumping back into Halo Infinite to see how the title has changed and expanded with this update. I'll be taking a look at the new Forge offering and also getting into some multiplayer action, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to join in on the fun.

And ahead of going live, be sure to read more about the Winter Update right here.

Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content