We're checking out the Halo Infinite - Winter Update on today's GR Live

The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has been one hell of a beast. The update brought the Forge beta, co-op campaign, improvements to matchmaking and how experience is earned, all alongside a new shorter 30-tier battle pass, extra events, and a host of other goodies. Needless to say, after around a year of fairly disappointing updates and seasons, this one has a lot to look out for, which is why we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be hosting and jumping back into Halo Infinite to see how the title has changed and expanded with this update. I'll be taking a look at the new Forge offering and also getting into some multiplayer action, so be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to join in on the fun.

