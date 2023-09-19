Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The First Descendant

We're checking out The First Descendant's Open Beta on today's GR Live

Join us for a glimpse at Nexon's upcoming project.

Last week, we were able to tell you all about our experience playing Nexon's upcoming action title, The First Descendant, in a preview where we got early access to the Open Beta. Well, keeping to that trend, the very same Open Beta has now actually started, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking it out on today's GR Live.

All starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of The First Descendant's Open Beta all at the GR Live homepage. Don't miss the action as it happens live.

The First Descendant

