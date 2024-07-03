We're checking out The First Descendant on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday was the big launch day for Nexon's MMO looter-shooter The First Descendant, a game that sees players heading into a dangerous world to use powerful characters to defeat hordes of enemies and enormous bosses.

With The First Descendant now available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, I'm going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live, where starting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be playing for an hour all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see how the game is shaping up and also don't forget to read our recent preview of the title while we're hard-at-work on the full review.