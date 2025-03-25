English
The First Berserker: Khazan

We're checking out The First Berserker: Khazan on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of the striking action-RPG.

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams today, by turning our attention to developer Neople's brand-spanking-new action-RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan. Arriving on March 27 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, we're going to be hopping into the opening hour of the title in just a few hours.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and attempting to master the challenging action that this game offers. Be sure to head to the GR Live homepage to witness the action as it unfolds, or head to our Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook channels instead.

For more on The First Berserker: Khazan, don't miss our review of the game, where we share our full thoughts and impressions on this striking and demanding title.

The First Berserker: Khazan

