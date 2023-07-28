We're checking out The Expanse: A Telltale Series on today's GR Live

HQ

The first episode of Telltale's first project since its return is now available to check out and play. Known simply as The Expanse: A Telltale Series, this game looks to explore the life of Camina Drummer before the events of season one of the show. We're currently hard at work on our review of the game, but if you want to check out a bit of the first episode ahead of that, you can join us on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the first episode in the game. You can join her at the GR Live homepage to see the action as it unfolds.

And you can also catch a trailer of the game below for a teaser of what's in store.