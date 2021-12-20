We're checking out the emotional platformer Scarf on today's GR Live

HQ

In a few short days, Uprising Studios will be launching its atmospheric and emotional platformer Scarf, an adventure game that features a combination of puzzles and 3D platforms all set in a striking, mystical world. This game will officially land on PC this Thursday, on December 23, but ahead of that date, we're actually going to be jumping into Scarf later today, on the latest GR Live.

As per usual, we'll be going live at the GR Live homepage, at the typical time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, where Rebeca will be jumping into and exploring this magical and adorable platformer for a couple of hours.

Ahead of us going live, be sure to also watch the latest trailer for Scarf below, to get an idea of the sort of gameplay we'll be checking out later today.