Borderlands 3

We're checking out the Director's Cut of Borderlands 3 on today's GR Live

Come and join us as we solve some murder mysteries and get destroyed by Hemovorous the Invincible.

We're continuing our week of GR Live streams by jumping back into the Gearbox-developed looter-shooter Borderlands 3. Today, we're going to be taking a look at the recently released Director's Cut of the title that has brought a whole bunch of new goodies to the chaotic game, including a new skill tree for each of the four Vault Hunters, a series of murder mystery quest lines, and even a new Varkid raid boss known as Hemovorous the Invincible.

We'll be going live at the same time as usual, 3pm BST / 4pm CEST from the GR Live homepage, so make sure to join us there is you want to catch Ben as he solves the murder mysteries and gets annihilated by Hemovorous.

In the meantime, make sure to catch the launch trailer for the Director's Cut below.

Borderlands 3

