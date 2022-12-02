Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Callisto Protocol

We're checking out The Callisto Protocol on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Striking Distance's horror title.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Today is a pretty big day for games. Not only did Marvel's Midnight Suns debut, but so did Need for Speed Unbound, and even the highly anticipated The Callisto Protocol. Speaking about the latter, on today's GR Live, we will be looking into and playing through the opening hour of Striking Distance's survival horror debut, where I will be hosting.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage for an hour of this promising terrifying title, and until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of The Callisto Protocol right here.

And for those who are unaware of what this game is, the general premise sees Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) attempting to escape the Black Iron Prison on Jupiter's moon, Callisto, in the year 2320, which is being overrun by an alien disease known as the Biophage, which turns people into twisted and violent creatures.

The Callisto Protocol

Related texts



Loading next content