We're checking out The Callisto Protocol on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a pretty big day for games. Not only did Marvel's Midnight Suns debut, but so did Need for Speed Unbound, and even the highly anticipated The Callisto Protocol. Speaking about the latter, on today's GR Live, we will be looking into and playing through the opening hour of Striking Distance's survival horror debut, where I will be hosting.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, be sure to join me at the GR Live homepage for an hour of this promising terrifying title, and until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of The Callisto Protocol right here.

And for those who are unaware of what this game is, the general premise sees Jacob Lee (Josh Duhamel) attempting to escape the Black Iron Prison on Jupiter's moon, Callisto, in the year 2320, which is being overrun by an alien disease known as the Biophage, which turns people into twisted and violent creatures.