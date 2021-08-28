We're checking out the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the beginning of the PlayStation exclusive Alpha for Call of Duty: Vanguard, a limited-time event that allows anyone on PS4 or PS5 to dive into the multiplayer for the upcoming shooter ahead of its launch.

The Alpha, which will remain available until August 29 at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST is the first opportunity to get hands-on with the game ahead of its November 5 release date. It includes four maps to play over, all within the Champion Hill game mode (that is brand new to the Call of Duty series), as well as "some" of the game's weapons, which can actually be customised with up to 10 attachments. Players will also get the chance to play as the four main characters from the campaign mode, who will be available in the multiplayer as Operators.

As for how you can get access to the beta, all you need is a PlayStation 4 or 5, and an internet connection (you don't need to pre-order the game, or even a PS Plus subscription!), but if you don't have access to either of those, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to check out Rebeca putting the Alpha through the ringer.

And if you haven't already, be sure to check out the extended demo playthrough of the Stalingrad level that was unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live below.