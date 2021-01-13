We're checking out the brand-new Valorant update on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Since it's Wednesday, we're back for another round of GR Live, and today we're checking out Riot Games' premier tactical shooter Valorant, which has just received a brand-new update bringing a whole host of new content to the live game.

Join us at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET at the GR Live homepage for two hours of Valorant gameplay, where you can not only watch Ben get annihilated by the skilled Valorant community, but you can also check out the new Operative Yoru who will undoubtedly shake up the meta.