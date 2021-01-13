Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
news
Valorant

We're checking out the brand-new Valorant update on today's GR Live

Watch us check out the new Operative Yoru in Riot Games tactical shooter.

Since it's Wednesday, we're back for another round of GR Live, and today we're checking out Riot Games' premier tactical shooter Valorant, which has just received a brand-new update bringing a whole host of new content to the live game.

Join us at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET at the GR Live homepage for two hours of Valorant gameplay, where you can not only watch Ben get annihilated by the skilled Valorant community, but you can also check out the new Operative Yoru who will undoubtedly shake up the meta.

Valorant

