We're checking out The Alters on today's GR Live

HQ

We're returning for another GR Live stream this week, as we look to turn our attention to 11 bit studios' The Alters. The sci-fi game, which is one of the best-received titles of the year so far, blew us away when we reviewed it, and now comes the time to return to the game for an hour of live action.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of The Alters, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see why this survival game has become such a big hit among fans on PC and console.