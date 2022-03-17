We're checking out the adorable adventure, Tunic on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday marked the official launch day of the Dicey-developed action-adventure game Tunic, an adorable title that asks players to explore a magical and lost world to uncover the many secrets hidden beneath its surface. The game itself is available on PC and Xbox consoles now, and is also available as part of Xbox Game Pass, and with that being said, we're going to be taking a look at this well-received game on today's GR Live.

Join us at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET at the GR Live homepage, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the first two hours of this delightful adventure title.

Until we do kick off, be sure to see what we thought about Tunic here, and also catch the launch trailer below.