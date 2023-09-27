Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Synced

We're checking out Synced on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of NExT Studios' co-op shooter.

Later today we'll be continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to NExT Studios' cooperative free-to-play shooter, Synced. Originally launching earlier this September, the game sees players suiting up as a Runner and then being tasked with fighting back against hordes of deadly creatures known as Nanos that are trapped inside an exclusion zone known as the Meridian.

With plenty to experience, we'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and I will be hosting this time around for an hour, with all the action found at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see what Synced is bringing to the table, and also be sure to read our review of the game right here for further thoughts and opinions.

Synced

