Stronghold: Warlords

We're checking out Stronghold: Warlords on today's GR Live

Come and watch us take on the challenge of the latest instalment in the 'castle sim' series.

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, and this time around we are checking out Firefly Studios' latest 'castle sim' Stronghold: Warlords. This title marks the next chapter in the RTS series, and allows players to recruit in-game Warlords to bolster and strengthen their armies. Set in East Asia, this instalment in the series brings Mongol hordes, Japanese castles and Chinese cities, and features plenty of campaign missions and alternative game modes to play around with.

Join us again at the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET for two hours, to see Ben take on the challenge of the RTS title, and likely get destroyed by the AI in the process. For more Stronghold: Warlords content, be sure to check out the launch trailer for the title below.

Stronghold: Warlords

