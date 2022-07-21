We're checking out Stray on today's GR Live

HQ

It was only very recently that Bluetwelve launched its feline adventure game Stray, a title that has since rocketed to fame thanks to the way that it portrays being a cat in-game. With this in mind, we're going to be checking out Stray on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and trying my hand at being a cat for an hour.

That's right, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, you can catch me at the GR Live homepage to see the first hour of Stray in all of its glory. And until we do go live, be sure to also read our review of the game to see exactly what we thought about the game.

And in other Stray news, PETA recently announced that the game was an actually accurate representation of cats and essentially gave a game big thumbs up for once.