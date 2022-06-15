We're checking out Steam Next Fest June 2022 on today's GR Live

HQ

This time of year is usually a very exciting one for fans of video games, as we're treated to a whole list of announcements and reveals. But, this usually doesn't come with many opportunities to try the highlighted projects as many are often years away from release. Fortunately, we have the Steam Next Fest to offset that, as Valve is hosting an event on Steam where players can find countless demos to try out for tons of upcoming games.

To this end, we're going to be taking a look at a few of those games on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring a variety of different demos that are available.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch around an hour of gameplay from different demos.