Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

We're checking out Steam Next Fest June 2022 on today's GR Live

Join us as we take a look at a few different demos from the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

This time of year is usually a very exciting one for fans of video games, as we're treated to a whole list of announcements and reveals. But, this usually doesn't come with many opportunities to try the highlighted projects as many are often years away from release. Fortunately, we have the Steam Next Fest to offset that, as Valve is hosting an event on Steam where players can find countless demos to try out for tons of upcoming games.

To this end, we're going to be taking a look at a few of those games on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring a variety of different demos that are available.

Be sure to join Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, to catch around an hour of gameplay from different demos.

We're checking out Steam Next Fest June 2022 on today's GR Live


Loading next content