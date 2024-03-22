English
Stardew Valley

We're checking out Stardew Valley's 1.6 update on today's GR Live

We're returning to ConcernedApe's beloved farm-sim title.

HQ

This week was a huge one for Stardew Valley fans as the game received a big and brand new update that adjusted a whole slate of systems and added a bunch of exciting new things too. You can get a rundown of that update over here.

But to get a taste of this update ourselves, we've decided that there is no better time to return to the world of Stardew than on today's GR Live, which is exactly what our very own Rebeca will be doing when she begins at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET all at the GR Live homepage.

Stardew Valley

