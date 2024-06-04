English
Star Wars: Hunters

We're checking out Star Wars: Hunters on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of the multiplayer title.

HQ

Today is a pretty big day for gamers around the world. Not only does Destiny 2: The Final Shape launch, but so does Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game and Star Wars: Hunters.

Talking about the latter, we're going to be checking out Hunters on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to see how this multiplayer title is shaping up, and also don't forget to read our review of the game here.

