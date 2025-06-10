We're checking out Splitgate 2 on today's GR Live

HQ

We're returning for a new GR Live instalment later today, when the focus will be shifted and turned on the arena shooter sequel Splitgate 2. The game launched in full late last week in line with the founder of its developer taking to the stage at Summer Game Fest and upsetting a few folk (something that caused 1047 Games to put out an apology statement).

As for what this sequel offers to fans, on top of improvements to the core concept of Splitgate, it also features a ton of additional modes, like a newly revealed battle royale. It's also a free-to-play game, albeit one with microtransactions, including a former $80 cosmetic that also caused 1047 to put out a statement.

Regardless of the recent controversy, we're going to be checking out Splitgate 2 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the game from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.