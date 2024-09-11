We're checking out Spectre Divide on today's GR Live

The idea of the tactical shooter has become very popular over the last few years. Where it was once Counter-Strike's domain, now there are various other alternatives too, including Valorant and the long-running Rainbow Six: Siege too. Now, Mountaintop Studios' Spectre Divide is joining these ranks.

This game is a 3v3 shooter that uses a Duality system to enable players to control two bodies at the same time. To see how this works in practice, I'm going to be jumping into an hour of Spectre Divide at the GR Live homepage today from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to see how this tactical shooter performs in action.