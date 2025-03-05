We're checking out some Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on today's GR Live

HQ

While it's still over a month away, we've had the chance to check out an early portion of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 recently, and will be showcasing what we've played today on our GR Live stream.

The portion of the game we've played through doesn't come with any major story spoilers, so you don't have to worry about that if you want to go in completely clean. Instead, you can check out plenty of the Sekiro-like twists on the JRPG formula in our livestream today, which you can catch from 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET on the GR Live Homepage or on our YouTube and Twitch channels.

In the meantime, if you want to know more about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, you can check out our preview based on the build we'll play today here.