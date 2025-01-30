We're checking out Sniper Elite: Resistance on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the latest game from Rebellion. In line with the global launch of Sniper Elite: Resistance, we're going to be playing an hour of the action game, to see how this spinoff instalment is shaping up.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and beginning my journey through Nazi-occupied France as the skilled and deadly Harry Hawker. Be sure to drop by to the GR Live homepage to witness my attempts to unsettle Nazi plans and get some gnarly kill-cams along the way.

Ahead of the stream, don't forget to read our review of Sniper Elite: Resistance to see if this next chapter in Rebellion's long-running series is worth your time.