We're checking out Shadow Labyrinth on today's GR Live

After Secret Level gave us one of the weirdest takes we've seen yet on the Pac-Man universe, Shadow Labyrinth from Bandai Namco Studios has picked up that yellow ball and ran with it, giving us a full 2D action-platformer featuring a fresh take on the classic character.

We'll be hacking, slashing, and platforming our way through the Shadow Labyrinth on today's GR Live, which takes place at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. We'll be streaming as always on our very own GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

If you've got time before the stream and you want to see whether Shadow Labyrinth is worth checking out on your own, you can read our full, in-depth review of the game here.