English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Shadow Labyrinth

We're checking out Shadow Labyrinth on today's GR Live

Pac-Man... what the hell happened to you?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

After Secret Level gave us one of the weirdest takes we've seen yet on the Pac-Man universe, Shadow Labyrinth from Bandai Namco Studios has picked up that yellow ball and ran with it, giving us a full 2D action-platformer featuring a fresh take on the classic character.

We'll be hacking, slashing, and platforming our way through the Shadow Labyrinth on today's GR Live, which takes place at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. We'll be streaming as always on our very own GR Live Homepage, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages.

If you've got time before the stream and you want to see whether Shadow Labyrinth is worth checking out on your own, you can read our full, in-depth review of the game here.

Shadow Labyrinth

Related texts

0
Shadow LabyrinthScore

Shadow Labyrinth
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Bandai Namco celebrates 45 years of Pac-Man in an unexpected way and offers a much darker adventure than we are used to...



Loading next content