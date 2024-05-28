We're checking out Serum on today's GR Live

HQ

We're kicking off this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Game Island's Serum, a survival adventure game that tasks players with using an unknown liquid to fight off hostile creatures and to thrive in a dangerous apocalyptic world.

To see how this Early Access game is shaping up, you can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, where she will be playing through an hour of the game.