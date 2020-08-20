We're checking out Rogue Legacy 2 on GR Live today

You're watching Advertisements

Rogue Legacy 2 landed on PC this week, with the game getting an early access launch on the Epic Game Store and on Steam. This quirky action platformer is all about dying repeatedly and then playing as your own children, with all the benefits (and drawbacks) that come from inheriting your own past gifts and challenges.

To see how the game is shaping up in early access, we're diving into things on Epic and we'll be playing through the first couple of hours to see what happens. To join us, simply head over to GR Live at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and enjoy the show.