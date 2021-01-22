We're checking out Rogue Company's new Wingman mode on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

With a new seasonal structure, a revamped ranked system and a new Battle Pass all set to debut soon, 2021 looks to be a big year for free-to-play shooter Rogue Company. The first new addition to hit the game in 2021 was a new 2v2 Wingman mode and this arrived earlier this month. This mode really puts your skills to the test, as the spotlight is purely on you and your partner, and you really can't fall back and depend on your other team members.

On today's stream, Dóri will be sampling this new mode and will be offering his thoughts about what it brings to the table. To catch the stream, be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.