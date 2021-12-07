Cookies

Rocket League

We're checking out Rocket League's fifth season on today's GR Live

We'll also be inviting some of our viewers to take part in the action.

HQ

Later today, we will be taking to the pitch within one of our favourite free-to-play titles, Rocket League. The vehicular sports title is now in its fifth season after switching to a free-to-play model, and we are diving in to check out some of its newer features. Additionally, we will also be giving viewers the chance to join the action and compete alongside us.

If you fancy joining our host Kieran or just watching him struggle against the competition, then be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.

Rocket League

Related texts

0
Rocket League (Switch)Score

Rocket League (Switch)
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It doesn't matter if you're good or not; everyone can take to the pitch to bump cars and hit balls."

0
Rocket LeagueScore

Rocket League
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Matches often descend into violent ramming attacks and opportunistic goal poaching. It doesn't matter though; it's all fun and games."



