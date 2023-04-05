Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Road 96: Mile 0

We're checking out Road 96: Mile 0 on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Digixart's prequel.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, Digixart released the prequel to its brilliant Road 96, a video game that explores the origin story of the characters Zoe and Kaito. Known as Road 96: Mile 0, we're going to be checking out this narrative-heavy, rhythm-action game as part of our latest GR Live offering.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

And until that stream does start, be sure to also read out thoughts on Road 96: Mile 0 in our review right here.

Road 96: Mile 0

Related texts

0
Road 96: Mile 0Score

Road 96: Mile 0
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Digixart's prequel is here but does it live up to 2021's brilliant adventure game?



Loading next content