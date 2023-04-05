We're checking out Road 96: Mile 0 on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, Digixart released the prequel to its brilliant Road 96, a video game that explores the origin story of the characters Zoe and Kaito. Known as Road 96: Mile 0, we're going to be checking out this narrative-heavy, rhythm-action game as part of our latest GR Live offering.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

And until that stream does start, be sure to also read out thoughts on Road 96: Mile 0 in our review right here.