We're checking out Riders Republic open beta on today's GR Live

Following the announcement at the Gamescom Opening Night Live show last night that revealed the Riders Republic beta is now both open to all players and available until August 28, we're going to be diving into this extreme sports open world to see what it has in store for us on today's GR Live.

The game is a spiritual successor to Steep that adds bikes as another form of sport for players to trick and ride on. Riders also features a sprawling open world that consists of several American national parks mashed together, to give a wide array of biomes to explore.

To check out all that is on offer in Riders Republic, we're going to be diving into the open beta later today at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. You can be sure to catch all the action yourself by dropping by the GR Live homepage when we go live.

And, if you're looking for some Riders Republic content to tie you over until then, be sure to read our thoughts on the game here, and watch our interview with lead game designer Manfred Neber below.