We're checking out Revenge of the Savage Planet on today's GR Live

HQ

It has been one heck of a journey for Raccoon Logic. The developer of Revenge of the Savage Planet was previously known as Typhoon Studios and was acquired by Google as one of its Stadia developers years ago, all before Stadia collapsed and burned in a very striking manner, leading Typhoon to be dissolved and the Savage Planet series left in limbo despite Journey to the Savage Planet launching and being received quite well.

The last couple of years have seen the majority of the Typhoon staff starting a new company known as Raccoon Logic, then reacquiring the Savage Planet rights, and then creating a sequel to the original that featured jabs at Google and their poor Stadia management, as we saw at GDC recently.

Now, Revenge of the Savage Planet is here, and we're going to make the game the subject of the latest GR Live stream. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see why you should be checking out the game this weekend now that it's available on PC, consoles, and even services like Game Pass. Also, don't forget to read our review for full analytical impressions.