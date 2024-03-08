English
Reveil

We're checking out Reveil on today's GR Live

Join us as we delve into Pixelsplit's terrifying title.

We're rounding out this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to Pixelsplit's horror title, Reveil. This game sees players exploring the spiralling mental state of protagonist Walter, who is attempting to piece together what happened to his family and what he did to them.

You can join us at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET to catch the opening hour of Reveil, all with our very own Rebeca hosting. Be sure to drop by to watch as she is spooked silly in this unsettling and freaky first-person experience.

Reveil

