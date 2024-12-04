We're checking out Ravenswatch on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, after a lengthy stint in Early Access, Passtech Games, the developer behind the fantastic Curse of the Dead Gods, launched its latest project in its complete 1.0 state. Known as Ravenswatch, this is a top-down roguelike where you step into the role of one of many iconic fairy tale characters to level up and ultimately strike back at the nightmares that are threatening the world.

With the game now widely available following its full launch out of Early Access (and onto consoles), we're going to be jumping into an hour of Ravenswatch all as part of today's GR Live offering. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting at the GR Live homepage, so be sure to drop by to experience the action as it unfolds.

If you haven't already, be sure to watch Ravenwatch's console launch trailer below.