We're checking out Planet of Lana on today's GR Live

HQ

Earlier this week, Wishfully launched its striking adventure platform game, Planet of Lana, with this being a title that tasks players with leading the young Lana across multiple beautiful biomes in the hope of saving her family and stopping a robot invasion.

Available today on PC and Xbox consoles (even as a Game Pass title), we're going to be checking out the opening hour of Planet of Lana on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting all from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Catch the action at the GR Live homepage.

And until we do go live, be sure to also read our thoughts on Planet of Lana right here in our review.