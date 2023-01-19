We're checking out Persona 3 Portable on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a big one for the Persona brand, as two of its older and beloved titles have received widespread releases on a whole array of platforms. These two games are Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and with these expanded launches in mind, we're going to be jumping into the former on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the Atlus developed JRPG, all at the GR Live homepage.

And for those who are wondering when we'll take a look at Persona 4 Golden, let's just say that there is always tomorrow...