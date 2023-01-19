Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Persona 3 Portable

We're checking out Persona 3 Portable on today's GR Live

Join us as we jump into the first hour of Atlus' JRPG.

Today is a big one for the Persona brand, as two of its older and beloved titles have received widespread releases on a whole array of platforms. These two games are Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, and with these expanded launches in mind, we're going to be jumping into the former on today's GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the Atlus developed JRPG, all at the GR Live homepage.

And for those who are wondering when we'll take a look at Persona 4 Golden, let's just say that there is always tomorrow...

Persona 3 Portable

