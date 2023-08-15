Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Palia

We're checking out Palia's open beta on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour long look at the adorable title.

If you've been waiting for a chance to check out Palia, you can do so right now since the open beta for the title is available for all PC players to dive into. By simply registering an account on the game's website, you can get access to a portion of the title to help the developer continue to refine it as it gears up for its inevitable launch.

For a taste of just this, starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be looking to play an hour of the Palia open beta, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see what she thinks of the game.

Palia

