We're checking out Palia's open beta on today's GR Live

If you've been waiting for a chance to check out Palia, you can do so right now since the open beta for the title is available for all PC players to dive into. By simply registering an account on the game's website, you can get access to a portion of the title to help the developer continue to refine it as it gears up for its inevitable launch.

For a taste of just this, starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be looking to play an hour of the Palia open beta, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see what she thinks of the game.