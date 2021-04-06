We're checking out Oddworld: Soulstorm on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, and we're kicking off the week with the latest instalment in the Oddworld Inhabitants' developed series, Oddworld: Soulstorm. We're going to be checking out the title on its launch day, to see how this reimagining of the iconic 1998 title continues the adventure that was rebooted back in 2014 with Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty.

Join us at the GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST for two hours of chaos as we look to guide the unfortunate Mudokon people away from the Glukkon's vicious corporate machines. No doubt, in typical Oddworld fashion, we will end up seeing a bunch of Mudokons murdered in the most cruel of ways, so be sure to pop in to see how Dori is managing in this brand-new platformer.