news
No Man's Sky

We're checking out No Man's Sky on Switch on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Hello Games' colossal cosmic adventure on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

It was just a few days ago when No Man's Sky received a bunch of new content. Not only did Update 4.0 (known as Waypoint) arrive, bringing a bunch of overhauled gameplay fundamentals - including game modes, inventory size, milestones, journey cataloguing and more - but the game also debuted on Nintendo Switch.

And it's with both of these in mind that on today's GR Live, we're going to be jumping into Hello Games' epic cosmic adventure on Nintendo's hybrid platform. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we'll be live at the GR Live homepage, where I will be hosting and will be looking to dive into an hour of No Man's Sky.

Until that time, be sure to also check out the trailer for Update 4.0: Waypoint below, to see how it shakes things up.

No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky: NextScore

No Man's Sky: Next
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Next is an undeniable achievement, pushing the two-year-old title to new heights and moulding it closer into the experience we initially hoped for."

No Man's SkyScore

No Man's Sky
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"It's about more than just finding out what's at the centre of the galaxy. It's about the experience."



