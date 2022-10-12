We're checking out No Man's Sky on Switch on today's GR Live

HQ

It was just a few days ago when No Man's Sky received a bunch of new content. Not only did Update 4.0 (known as Waypoint) arrive, bringing a bunch of overhauled gameplay fundamentals - including game modes, inventory size, milestones, journey cataloguing and more - but the game also debuted on Nintendo Switch.

And it's with both of these in mind that on today's GR Live, we're going to be jumping into Hello Games' epic cosmic adventure on Nintendo's hybrid platform. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, we'll be live at the GR Live homepage, where I will be hosting and will be looking to dive into an hour of No Man's Sky.

Until that time, be sure to also check out the trailer for Update 4.0: Waypoint below, to see how it shakes things up.