We're checking out New Tales from the Borderlands on today's GR Live

Last week was a massive one for game launches, as we got Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, New Tales from the Borderlands, and more. And speaking about New Tales, we're going to be jumping into that very game on today's instalment of GR Live.

That's right. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of Gearbox's narrative-heavy adventure game. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds and to see what this new collection of Pandoran misfits will be getting up to.