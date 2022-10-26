Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
New Tales from the Borderlands

We're checking out New Tales from the Borderlands on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of Gearbox's narrative-heavy adventure game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week was a massive one for game launches, as we got Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, New Tales from the Borderlands, and more. And speaking about New Tales, we're going to be jumping into that very game on today's instalment of GR Live.

That's right. Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of Gearbox's narrative-heavy adventure game. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds and to see what this new collection of Pandoran misfits will be getting up to.

HQ
New Tales from the Borderlands

Related texts



Loading next content