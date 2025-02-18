We're checking out Lost Records: Bloom and Rage on today's GR Live

HQ

The first half of Lost Records: Bloom and Rage is making its debut today. Tape One: Bloom is arriving on PC and consoles, and with it debuting a brand new narrative-heavy adventure from the Life is Strange creators Don't Nod, with this one revolving around four young girls who face an unexpected summer they will remember for the rest of their lives.

While you can see or read our thoughts on Tape One: Bloom here or below, if you want to experience the first hour of the game, you can do so by visiting the GR Live homepage this afternoon from 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, when I will be hosting and playing a portion of the title.

Do you intend to check out Lost Records: Bloom and Rage later today?