We're checking out Lego Bricktales on today's GR Live

Lego fans are probably more than aware that a brand new Lego video game debuted just yesterday. Known as Lego Bricktales, this puzzle-adventure title from ClockStone tasks players with exploring and using brick building mechanics to solve puzzles and make all kinds of creations in beautifully designed diorama-style levels.

With release just in the books, we're going to be checking out the game on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be diving in and playing an hour of Lego Bricktales, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to join in on the fun.

And until we do go live, be sure to also catch the game's launch trailer below.